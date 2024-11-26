A NEW piece of lifesaving equipment has been installed in Burntwood after a successful fundraising campaign.

Residents, relatives and staff at Smalley Court raised the money for the new defibrillator.

It was installed on the outside of the building by Burntwood Town Councifor use in an emergency by both the Chase Road facility and local residents.

The authority will also maintain and service the defibrillator.

Gareth Davies, local housing manager at Smalley Court, said:

“Thanks to the amazing efforts of our residents, their families, friends of Smalley Court

and the local community we have been able to raise enough money for a defibrillator. “This has been installed on the front of the building on Chase Road, so is available to all in the local area who may find themselves in need of it in the future. “Well done to everyone who helped us achieve this – you should all be proud of yourselves – and a big thank you to Burntwood Town Council who have procured and installed this for us, as well as offering to take care of all future maintenance and servicing to ensure it will always be ready when it is needed.”

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“I am delighted to see the installation of yet another defibrillator for our community, which brings us to a total of 14 which are now available across Burntwood. “This is a significant enhancement for the area, especially considering that the nearest defibrillator was located on Swan Island, which is a considerable distance for residents. “This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of Burntwood Town Council to foster community partnerships and prioritise the wellbeing of our residents. “I am absolutely thrilled that this lifesaving equipment is now in place and fully operational. “Congratulations to the residents and staff at Smalley Court for their excellent fundraising efforts. Let’s keep the momentum going as we look forward to the next installation.”