A MEMBER of Burntwood Town Council says he has made the “incredibly difficult decision” to resign.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative representative for Highfield ward, has confirmed he will leave the post with immediate effect.

He said his professional and family life had led to his decision.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision for me, but it comes after an exceptionally challenging year on a personal level. “I have changed jobs twice this year – and my current role as a field representative often requires me to be away from home for up to 14 hours a day. “Alongside my responsibilities on both Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council, I find myself struggling to balance these commitments with the needs of my young family, including my youngest child, who has just turned one. “At this stage in my life, I need to prioritise being a present father and a dependable provider for my family.”

Cllr Ho – who will remain as a member of Lichfield District Council – said he wished the council continued success.

“It has truly been a privilege to work with the town clerk and his team of outstanding officers and with members in our shared mission to build a better Burntwood for our residents. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunities I have had to contribute to our community and for the support and friendships I have experienced during my time on the council. “I wish the council continued success.”