THE Staffordshire branch of a charity helping older people will close this week due to “financial challenges”.

A notice on the county’s Age UK website confirmed it would shut on 28th November.

The statement said:

“Age UK Staffordshire has faced a number of financial challenges and unfortunately the board of trustees made the difficult decision to cease operating on 28th November 2024, meaning that the charity is no longer able to continue offering services to older people across Staffordshire.

“The organisation has contacted everyone affected by this news and it has been their priority to ensure support continues to be available to older people and their families in the local area.”