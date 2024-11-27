BURNTWOOD have progressed to the final of the Staffs Intermediate Cup after Longton were unable to raise a team for their semi-final clash.

It means The RCI Sportsway side will compete for the title for the third season in a row at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the 3rds played a rearranged league fixture at home against Cannock 2nds.

They won 22-5 in a game which was called early not long into the second half with Cannock suffering a succession of injuries and a lack of replacements.

Try scorers for Burntwood were Ben Finney (2), Jason Brewer and Will Farr. Sam Hull added one conversion.

This weekend it is crunch time for the 1sts as they travel to face Sutton Coldfield.

Both sides are nine wins from nine so something has to give.

The 2nds are at home to Newcastle (Staffs) 3rds, while Burntwood’s 3rds are also at home as they welcome Rugeley 2nds. All kick offs are 2.15pm.