A LICHFIELD car park will remove charges at weekends in the run up to Christmas.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed the move at the Friary multi-storey facility.

It follows a free parking initiative last year which the local authority said helped to increase footfall by 32% in December 2024.

Visitors to Lichfield can benefit from free weekend car parking as Christmas approaches at the Friary Multi Storey car park.

The offer will be available on weekends from 30th November to 22nd December.

Charges will remain in place at other city centre car parks.