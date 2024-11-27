SIGNED prints of a “special artwork” created by an award-winning painter have gone on sale.

Gallery 3, at Barton Marina, has released the exclusive work by John Waterhouse.

Bright and Beautiful showcases Lichfield Cathedral, with a limited edition of 49 signed prints available.

Megan Farmer, from Gallery 3, said:

“John Waterhouse is known for his evocative depictions of local scenes – and his work has a unique ability to connect with those who call this area home. “As a family-run business, we’re keen to share this exciting new piece with those who appreciate the beauty of our local area.

Bright and Beautiful is priced at £495 and can be purchased online.