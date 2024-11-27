LICHFIELD City will take on Newcastle Town in their latest cup clash.

Ivor Green’s men will welcome their opponents from the league above to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this evening (27th November) in the Staffordshire Senior Cup Preliminary Round.

The hosts have chalked up an impressive run of form in the league and sit four points clear at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division, but have struggled to find their feet in cup competitions so far this campaign after bowing out of the FA Vase on penalties earlier this month.

But City’s previous contest saw them grab all three points in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Whitchurch Alport, with Jack Edwards’ 75th minute winner giving them a major boost going into tonight’s test.

Meanwhile, the visitors go into the game off the back of a goalless draw away at Congleton Town – who narrowly beat Lichfield to automatic promotion last season – and have fallen to 13th in the Northern Premier League West.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.