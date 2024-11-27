STUDENTS at a Lichfield college have been learning tips from the top thanks to a local media expert.

Justine Halifax, CEO and founder of Angel Media PR, said she was “thrilled” to be invited to the South Staffordshire College campus to deliver her Media Insider Secrets talk.

The former award-winning journalist spoke to a packed lecture room of film and media Level 3 students on how to break into and navigate the industry.

They heard tales of meeting celebrities such as Sir Paul McCartney and real-life heroes including London bombings hero Paul Dadge and Holocaust survivor Magda Bloom.

She also spoke of her career as a court reporter and travel journalist.

Media lecturer Lynsey Brown said the session had been “incredibly insightful”.

“I can’t thank Justine enough for spending the afternoon with our students. They gained so much from her expert advice and insights about the media industry. “In our later recap lesson, it was fantastic to see that they had all remembered her words of advice. “The feedback from everyone was fantastic and we hope that we can get her back soon to run a creative writing workshop.”

Justine, who was also recruited by Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce to be a PR mentor to businesses as part of its former Let’s Do Mentoring programme, also delivers talks to businesses on how to be their own PR professional.

She is also poised to launch an online module for businesses interested in learning more about improving their communications and media profile.

For more details email justine@angel-media.co.uk or visit www.angel-media.co.uk.