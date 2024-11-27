AN £11million funding boost for local bus services has been welcomed by a local MP.

Staffordshire County Council has been awarded the money from the Government as part of plans Labour say will be “transformative” for local services.

The funding is designed to enhance key routes, protect rural services and increase bus usage, as well as improving punctuality.

Sarah Edwards MP, Labour representative for Tamworth – which includes Whittington, Stonnall, Fazeley and Shenstone – said:

“I am delighted that the Transport Secretary has confirmed £11.1million of new bus funding across my constituency. “People are tired of unreliable, infrequent bus services holding them back from opportunities after a decade of neglect of our local bus services. “This new Government has a plan to deliver better buses across the country – and this funding boost is another crucial stop on that journey.”

The money is part of £955million being given out across the country to help deliver consistent bus services.

The Government said the funding would be based on need rather than previous processes which saw competitive bidding between different areas.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said:

“Buses are the lifeblood of communities, but the system is broken. Too often, passengers are left waiting hours for buses that don’t turn up – and some have been cut off altogether. “That’s why we’re reforming funding to deliver better buses across the country and end the postcode lottery of bus services. “And it’s why we’re providing over £1billion of funding to keep fares down, protect local routes and deliver more reliable services. “This is part of our wider plan to put passengers first and give every community the power to take back control of their bus services through franchising or public ownership. “By delivering better buses, we’ll ensure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities – powering economic growth in every corner of the country.”