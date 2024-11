RESIDENTS at a Lichfield care home have enjoyed an afternoon of panto fun.

Tickled Pink Productions performed A Christmas Spectacular at The Spires.

The home’s general manager, Amy Doyle, said:

“Our residents and staff had a wonderful time watching the show.

“We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at The Spires as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents – and this was one of our favourites.”