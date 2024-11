People are being invited to celebrate the festive season at an event in Burntwood.

A Christmas carol service featuring The Rock Choir is being organised by Burntwood Action Group.

It will take place at Prince’s Park on Farewell Lane at 7pm on 7th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Celebrate the festive season with a heartwarming evening of carols, community and Christmas cheer. “Sing along to your favourite carols with family, friends and neighbours.”