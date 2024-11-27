A RARE Harry Potter Book is going up for auction in Lichfield to honour a woman’s final wish.

The hardback copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is one of 500 printed in the first ever run in 1997 – and could fetch between £60,000 and £80,000 when a sale run by Rare Book Auctions ends on 27th November.

But the story behind the book is equally as enthralling as that of the boy wizard.

Jim Spencer, from Rare Book Auctions, said:

“There’s a heartbreaking tale behind this book. It bears an inscription ‘Dear Katie, my favourite sister. With all my love, Sarah, 12 August 1997’. “Tragically, Katie King battled cancer from the age of five and passed away aged only 40. Her family said she was a miracle sister because she survived so much against the odds. “Katie knew her book was a first edition and hoped any money raised would eventually go to Sarah’s children. That wish is poised to be honoured. “I’ve discovered 20 hardback first issues of Philosopher’s Stone from the fabled 500 and this is one of the very best examples I’ve ever seen. “My biggest premium-inclusive price achieved for one of them is £86,000. In honour of Katie I would love to top that – and due to the fact that she and her sister Sarah cared for the book so well there’s a chance that will happen. “It’s in near-fine, superb condition. There are no signs of it having been read, aside from a minuscule pale spot at the top edge of pages 128 and 129. “These scarce first printings mark the very beginning of the Potter phenomenon and are regarded as the ultimate treasure by collectors.”

Katie’s sister Sarah, a carer and mother-of-two from London, said the book had been a favourite in the family.

“Even as an adult, Katie loved children’s adventure and fantasy novels. “My sister had almost exhausted children’s fiction in the fantasy genre after my mum had spent years teaching her to read again after she had cancer as a five-year-old in 1975. “As soon as I’d read an interview with the then unknown author Joanne Rowling, I popped out to the nearest WHSmith in London, to pre-order a copy. Katie read the book in one sitting – she loved it so much I decided to read it straight afterwards. “The book brought so much joy to my sister.”

Sarah, left, with her sister Katie in 1977

But it was only by chance that the family discovered just how valuable their hardback copy could be.

Sarah said:

“Luckily, we looked after the book and it remained in a safe place at my parents’ house. “It wasn’t until several years after its publication that we were watching The Generation Game on TV together as a family when contestants were asked to value certain items including a first edition Philosopher’s Stone. “When the expert revealed its value, Katie and I looked at each other, went to the cupboard it was kept in and checked the details. “After a lot of thought my sister said she wanted to keep it until I had children and so she could give it to them as a present so they could sell it and use the money for something useful. “Under the care of the amazing staff at Great Ormond Street and University College Hospital, London, my sister had survived surgery and recovery as a child but she had brain damage and other disabilities following treatment. “It was nothing short of a miracle that she had survived. My sister fought bravely and gracefully with so much love in her heart until, in 2010, she passed away aged 40. “Katie never got to meet my daughter, Matilda Katie, who was born the following year although they’re very alike. “Now we are carrying out my sister’s wishes to provide the gift for my children she always dreamed of.”