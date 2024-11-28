THE opening date for a new coffee shop in Lichfield has been confirmed.

The Auction Cafe by Richard Winterton Auctioneers at 34 Market Street will welcome its first customers on 9th December.

As well as coffee and cake, the venue will also host specialist free valuations and auction advice.

The Lichfield family firm’s new venture will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 2pm on Sundays.

Free valuations of jewellery, watches, gold and silver are already scheduled to take place on 10th December and 17th December from 9.30am to 12pm and 1pm to 3.30pm.

The Auction Cafe is located just yards away from the very first office opened by Wintertons in Breadmarket Street back in 1864.

Managing director Richard Winterton said:

“We’ve been so excited to mark our 160-year family milestone with this completely new venture in the heart of Lichfield right next door to Samuel Johnson’s Birthplace. “Now we are delighted to finally be able to spill the beans on our opening date. “Number 34 Market Street is a brilliant location in Lichfield city centre for people to come and have their jewellery, watches, silver and antiques valued or treat themselves to some delicious drinks and cakes. “As well as offering free valuations and specialist advice, we have lots of plans for 2025 including special events and talks covering all aspects of the auction world, so watch this space.”

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/about/the-auction-cafe.