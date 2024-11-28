AN event in Lichfield saw the founder of the Quakers movement remembered on the 400th anniversary of his birth.

George Fox preached up and down the country during the English Civil War – with his visit to Lichfield commemorated on a plaque in the Market Square.

Lichfield Quakers marked the anniversary with the performance of a short drama written by Berry Dicker and David Titley.

The group collaborated with Lichfield Camera Club to record the event.

Steev Stamford, one of the photographers who helped create the video, said:

“The size of the audience meant that some of the planned shots were not possible and we had to think on our feet. “We are nonetheless very happy with the final result and thank Lichfield Quakers for giving us the opportunity to record this great example of street theatre.”

For more details on Lichfield Camera Club visit the group’s website.