MEMBERS of a Lichfield church are hosting a Christmas fayre.

The event will be stages at Holy Cross Parish Hall from 2pm to 4.30pm on 7th December.

It will help raise funds for both the church and charities working with people impacted by conflict in the Middle East.

A spokesperson said:

“The fayre will have all the usual stalls, including season refreshments and a visit from Father Christmas. “We hope lots of people will come along and join in the festive fun.”