AN annual Christmas event will see Lichfield Cathedral again provide the backdrop for a spectacular light show.

This year’s event, which is sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers, will be themed around the 12 Days of Christmas and will be held daily at 5.30pm from 16th to 22nd December.

Beginning at the Dam Street entrance to the Cathedral Close, visitors will see the light show projected on to the cathedral itself along with the Bishop’s Palace.

Inside the cathedral, local choirs will be singing carols as people are also invited to view the Chrtistmas Tree Festival and pause at the crib scene for a moment of reflection.

Dean of Lichfield, The Right Revd Jan McFarlane, said:

“We love welcoming everyone to the cathedral and the Christmas light show is one one of the highlights of the year. “In all the busyness of the run up to Christmas we hope that the light show gives us all a time to pause and to be inspired and encouraged – and to remember the story of Jesus, whose birth lies at the very heart of our celebrations.”

Along the journey, both inside and outside the Cathedral, will be a 12 Days of Christmas trail to follow, exploring the meaning behind each of the days and giving visitors an opportunity to reflect and make pledges into the coming year.

There will also be relaxed sessions with a quieter soundtrack taking place on 19th December.

Tickets start at £10 for the Christmas light show and £5 for relaxed sessions. For booking details visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/lightshow.