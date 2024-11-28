LICHFIELD City let a two goal lead slip as they went out of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Ivor Green’s men looked to be causing an upset when Jude Taylor and Tom Brown put them 2-0 up against Newcastle Town after just 20 minutes.

But the higher division opponents hit back when Tim Grice halved the deficit just minutes after City’s second.

Newcastle then levelled before the break when Jake Avery found the net.

The turnaround was complete just before the hour mark when Avery fired home from the edge of the box to send his side through and deny Lichfield the upset.