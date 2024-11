A LICHFIELD business has been named Staffordshire Salon of the Year.

The Style Hut on Sandford Street scooped the honour in the Salon Awards, which saw thousands of entries across a range of categories.

Owner Craig Joiner said:

“I am super happy to have won again this year – it makes all the hard work worth it.

“I set my business up ten years ago this year and feel proud to now be known as an award-winning salon.”