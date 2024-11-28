PEOPLE are being invited to shake-off the excesses of Christmas by helping out at a motorsport event in Lichfield.

Cannock and District Car Club are running the final round their Wheelspin 2024 series at Curborough Sprint Course on 28th December.

They are once again looking for volunteer marshals to help make sure the event runs smoothly.

A spokesperson said:

“If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a wide range of competition cars, this could be your chance. “We are looking for marshals to help our friendly team which involves directing cars to the start line, observing the cars on the circuit to make sure the drivers stay on track, and assisting timekeepers with recording competitors’ times. “You will be chaperoned by an experienced marshal, so you’ll need no experience, just enthusiasm and a willingness to get stuck in. “For your time, you’ll have a great day out and you’ll receive a free lunch from the excellent cafe. “The club would like to thank the volunteers that turned out for our last event on 3rd November – and hope the atrocious weather hasn’t put you all off coming again.”

For more details visit CDCC.org.uk.