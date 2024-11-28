MPs have met to discuss how rail development projects could boost local communities.

The roundtable discussion was hosted by Sarah Edwards, MP for the Tamworth constituency which includes areas such as Whittington, Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall.

As well as MPs from across Staffordshire and Cheshire, the event also included senior representatives from Northern Powerhouse Partnership, West Midlands Combined Authority, HS2 Ltd, High Speed Rail Group, West Coast Partnership Development and Avanti West Coast.

The Tamworth MP said

“It was great to meet with colleagues and key organisations to discuss how various rail projects could benefit our constituencies. “Changes to our railways will impact many of our constituencies so it’s vital we understand how it may benefit our residents, our local economies, and our rail connectivity. “It was a fantastic discussion where MPs from both counties raised their ideas around rail projects and connectivity, and discussed the challenges around the rail network at present. “Rail provides an opportunity beyond just the tracks, with roads benefitting from reduced congestion and commuters able to travel on more frequent services. Bringing MPs together the champion their areas is essential in projects going forwards. “Thank you to the partners that attended, and my colleagues for taking part in this important discussion.”

Henri Murison, chief executive of Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said:

“The opportunity of building a new line as proposed between the Midlands to the North will have huge benefits for Staffordshire and Cheshire. “HS2, before it was cancelled, would have delivered more capacity towards London and Manchester, Liverpool and on towards Leeds, as well as giving more reliability across the whole of the West Coast Main Line. “It would also avoid long term additional congestion on the M6 and surrounding roads requiring a major additional motorway to be built by moving freight onto the conventional rail network. “The previous government cut investment in HS2, and replaced it with a set of vague ill-defined ideas, not much better than a fairytale, which meant a dramatic cut in investment in Crewe and the wider benefits to Staffordshire and Cheshire being lost. “Building garden villages of homes near to stations with new direct links, like Crewe and Manchester Airport, will be complimented by more seats on trains across the whole corridor, under the plans proposed by the private sector consortium.”