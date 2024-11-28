A CONVOY of festive tractors will descend on Lichfield in the run up to Christmas.

The event, organised by South Staffs Water and Lichfield Young Farmers Club, will be held on 21st December.

The Christmas Tractor Run will see vehicles decked out in tinsel and lights travelling on a 17-mile route around the city, past locations such as Lichfield Cathedral and Beacon Park.

It is the fifth year the Tractor Run has taken place in the Staffordshire countryside, with more than £20,000 raised so far for charities such as St Giles Hospice, the Midlands Air Ambulance and Water Aid.

This year’s event will see proceeds go to 4Louis, St Giles Hospice and Lichfield Young Farmers Club.

Tom Harrison, chairman of the Lichfield Young Farmers Club, said:

“The Christmas Tractor Run is an event that gives people the opportunity to connect with the local farming community. “We’re looking forward to lighting up the streets of Lichfield with our festive convoy of tractors and hope as many people as possible can join us.”

Nina Yiannoukos-Benton, from South Staffs Water, said:

“The Tractor Run is an event we love to support as it brings so much joy to people in the local community in the run-up to Christmas. “We work closely with farmers across our region to preserve the quality of raw water in the environment and look at new ways of working that will help reduce pressure on our treatment works and preserve our water resources for future generations. “This year, we are delighted to be supporting three charities, each of whom do outstanding work to support people in local communities.”

Tractors can be entered into the event for £20 via the online link.

More details about the event and route can be found on the event’s Facebook page.