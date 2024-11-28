SPECIALIST equipment is being deployed to tackle potholes in Lichfield.

The JCB Pothole Pro has been working on Meadowbrook Road as part of a programme of localised repairs.

The machine allows crews to carry out pothole resurfacing in an average time of eight minutes.

Local county councillor Janice Silvester-Hall said:

“This is an impressive piece of equipment, designed and built in this very county, being put to good use fixing our roads. “Having been used elsewhere in the county, it is fantastic to see the Pothole Pro out and about in Lichfield, especially with the after-effects of weather extremes which have inevitably exacerbated the conditions of existing defects. “This machine is a crucial tool in assisting our highways crews to repair potholes quickly, efficiently and to a high standard. This, in turn, prolongs the life of our roads and ensures smoother journeys for all.”