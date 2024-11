BURNTWOOD will face their toughest test of the season so far as they travel to Sutton Coldfield.

Both sides have collected nine wins from nine encounters so far during this campaign so something will have to give when they meet tomorrow (30th November).

Elsewhere, Burntwood’s 2nds are at home to Newcastle 3rds, while a home test against Rugeley 2nds awaits the 3rds.

Kick-offs are at 2.15pm.