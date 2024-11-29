St Chad's Church. Picture: Bs0u10e01
A CHRISTMAS fayre is taking place at a Lichfield church this weekend.

St Chad’s Church will host the event from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow (30th November).

A spokesperson said:

“There will be home made cakes and preserves, a bottle stall, tombola, jigsaws and books for sale, as well as pre-loved goods and a raffle with a luxury hamper as the first prize.

“All funds raised go to the church – this year we have had thefts and damage done to the church and Well Cottage, but we still keep the doors open everyday.”

