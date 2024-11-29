A CHRISTMAS fayre is taking place at a Lichfield church this weekend.
St Chad’s Church will host the event from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow (30th November).
A spokesperson said:
“There will be home made cakes and preserves, a bottle stall, tombola, jigsaws and books for sale, as well as pre-loved goods and a raffle with a luxury hamper as the first prize.
“All funds raised go to the church – this year we have had thefts and damage done to the church and Well Cottage, but we still keep the doors open everyday.”