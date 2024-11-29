TWO new “mini” nature reserves could be established in Lichfield and Burntwood in an attempt to increase and replace biodiversity lost due to housing developments.

The plans are set to be presented to cabinet members next week for final approval.

The nature reserves are set to be established in Beacon Park in Lichfield and Redwood Park in Burntwood.

The council is intending to enter into a management agreement with the council’s wholly-owned company Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services or lease the land for 40 years.

The same company will be responsible for the long-term maintenance of the site including weeding, litter picking and any remedial works.

The mini nature reserve is part of the Lichfield District 2050 plan in which one of the four priority areas is green communities.

The reserve at Beacon Park will utilise the unplayable section of the golf course and will have walkways to allow access, while wildflowers will be established in the grass area. Wildflowers are also planned for Redwood Park.

It comes after a recent change to the law requires that developers deliver a biodiversity net gain of 10%. Some of the time it is not possible to deliver it solely on the development site, so the nature reserves would enable developers to make “off-site contributions” in order to achieve the mandated target.

Lichfield District Council says the scheme will be cost neutral, with payments from developers for off-site biodiversity will pay for maintenance and upkeep, while equipment purchased will be made available to the local authority’s parks and ground maintenance teams.