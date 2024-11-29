AN evening of Christmas holiday jazz and blues favourites will be performed at a concert in Lichfield.

Deborah Carew and her swing trio will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 5th December.

They will perform classics by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Following Deborah’s fabulous gig at The Hub in 2023 we’ve invited her back – this time with a special Christmas treat for all of you jazz lovers.”

Tickets are £19 are can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.