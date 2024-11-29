STAFF at Lichfield care home have made a resident’s wish come true after taking her to see the Blackpool Illuminations.

Jane Johnston, who has lived at The Spires since 2023, was joined by other residents and friends for the trip after staff found out about her dream to see the lights along the promenade.

She said:

“We had such a wonderful time. I never thought I would get to see the lights but we spent the whole day having fun. “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask.”

Amy Doyle, general manager at the home, said:

“We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. “It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. They worked so hard in planning this trip for Jane. “It was wonderful to see how happy Jane was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”