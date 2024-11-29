A CELEBRATION is being planned in Lichfield to mark Lunar New Year.

The Lichfield Guildhall will bring together local businesses, visitors and community members to mark the Year of the Snake on 1st February 2025.

Event organiser Andrew Fox said activities would include cultural performances, information tables and activities such as caligraphy.

“You might not think of Lichfield as a place to celebrate the Chinese New Year, but at last year’s event we had 500 people. “It’s a great chance to learn, to network and to make a contribution to local charity. There’s a flourishing Hong Kong community here, so we’re also offering sponsorship to businesses that want to connect at the same time as helping a community charity. “It’s a great opportunity to network and meet local people from this rich culture, right here in Lichfield. “Sponsors will get a great chance to be at the heart of something that’s building to be a real milestone on Lichfield’s calendar.”

Companies interested in supporting the event can contact Andrew on 07817 143088.