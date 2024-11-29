LICHFIELD City will head to Shifnal Town this weekend for their latest league test.

Ivor Green’s men will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division with a win against their third-placed hosts.

City secured an emphatic 3-2 victory over Whitchurch Alport in their previous league outing, but lost 3-2 to Newcastle Town in their midweek Staffordshire Senior Cup clash.

Meanwhile, the hosts have seen drastic improvement in form that has seen them go on a four-game winning run and pull within three points of second-place Brocton with a game in hand.

Kick-off tomorrow (30th November) is at 3pm.