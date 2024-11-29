POLICE say more than 1,000 knives have been recovered as part of a campaign across Staffordshire.

Ditch the Blade saw members of the public use surrender bins across the week-long initiative.

Staffordshire Police also worked with local councils to carry out “weapon sweeps” across areas of high footfall, as well as carrying out stop-and-search checks and giving educational talks.

Chief Inspector David Barrow said:

“Knife crime is a complex issue that needs to be addressed as a collective effort, not just by police or local authorities alone. “It’s vital that enforcement is robust against those who are carrying knives, but wider education and support is delivered to those who are in high-risk groups nationally. “We want to stop people from carrying a knife in the first place and offer them the right support instead of dealing them with the offence after it has happened. “It’s pleasing to see a continued proactive approach with our partners to engage with people and businesses in Staffordshire about an issue which many of our communities have at the top of their priorities. “We’re being proactive each and every day with our partners in Staffordshire to tackle this issue as effectively as we can.”