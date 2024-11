A NETWORKING event in Lichfield will help raise money for a Christmas toy appeal.

The Boss Partnership is organising the Ladies Boss Breakfast and Network event from 9.30am to 11.30am on 5th December.

It will take place at St John’s House on St John Street.

A spokesperson said:

“This is in aid of Lichfield Christmas toy appeal which helps families in the local community to give children a present at Christmas.”

Tickets are £20 and can be booked by emailing louise@thebosspartnership.co.uk.