A NEW fleet of vehicles is set to be ordered ahead of the roll-out of food waste recycling for homes across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The joint waste partnership between Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council is set to agree a deal for the new specialist collection lorries as well as containers for residents to put their food waste in.

The initiative is part of the Government’s plan for all councils in England to provide separate collections for leftover food by March 2026.

It is hoped the move will standardise recycling and reduce the amount sent to landfill.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Currently, unless residents compost it, food waste is discarded in black bins which is then incinerated leading to higher carbon emissions and missed recycling opportunities. “By diverting food waste from black bins to dedicated collections we will be able to drive up the amount of waste we recycle and reduce our carbon footprint.”

The collections are expected to begin as part of a phased roll-out in early 2026.

Residents will receive their new containers and details on how to put the right items in.