THE company behind a Lichfield food and drink outlet is set to be sold to an American investment group.

Loungers, which operates Faro Lounge along with hundreds of venues across the UK, has agreed the £338million deal with private equity firm Fortress Investments.

The agreement is now subject to approval from shareholders.

Domnall Tait, managing director of Fortress Investments, said:

“This growth, and management’s continued commitment to the business, give us confidence in the company’s growth potential and in the opportunity to increase value.”