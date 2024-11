CHASETOWN will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Wythenshawe this weekend.

The Scholars take on their 14th placed hosts having lost back-to-back league games – a run which has seen them slide to 11th in the Northern Premier League West.

But a win this afternoon (30th November) could move them level on points with local rivals Hednesford Town in seventh place.

Meanwhile, the hosts go into the contest having lost all of their last three outings.

Kick-off is at 3pm.