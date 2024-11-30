CHASETOWN produced a fine attacking display to collect all three points in a 3-0 win at Wythenshawe.

The Scholars started on the front-foot and went close when Joey Butlin’s cross found George Cater who fired goalwards, but couldn’t find the net.

Oli Hayward was proving pivotal for the visitors and he teed up Danny Glover for another chance, but his effort was wide of the target – and Hayward then struck the crossbar from the edge of the box himself.

Chasetown’s pressure eventually paid off when a penalty was awarded and Glover stepped up to slot home the spot kick.

The second half saw The Scholars again dominate as Jordan Evans was unable to turn a corner past home keeper Kyle Haslam. Glover then misjudged a shot that went over the bar.

Cater was next to go close with a shot that was saved by Haslam after his initial free-kick had been blocked by the wall.

Chasetown finally found the back of the net again in the 78th minute when Joe Dunne scored.

Things got even better for the visitors when Joey Buckley made it 3-0 with a curling effort that found the top corner.