LICHFIELD Foodbank has been boosted by a donation from a company working on the demolition of a local car park.

Cawarden handed over boxes containing long life milk, jams, tinned tuna, pasta sauce and canned vegetables to the warehouse at Saxon Hill Academy.

The donation was made as part of Lichfield District Council’s social value initiative which aims to see residents benefit directly from money it spends.

Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“I’d like to thank Cawarden for making this generous donation. It will help Lichfield Foodbank to deliver its support to people in need. “Our social value initiative offers a great opportunity for our suppliers to improve residents’ lives and we are grateful to them for doing so.”

Hilary Dunphy, a trustee of Lichfield Foodbank, said:

“On behalf of Lichfield Foodbank, I would like to say thank you very much to Cawarden for their very generous donation. “It is wonderful to have such support from Cawarden and Lichfield District Council.”