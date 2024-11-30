ADULTS needing help with reading are being invited to seek support from the local branch of a charity.

Read Easy Birmingham North, Tamworth and Lichfield is part of a national network which helped more than 1,280 people last year.

Across the UK, it is estimated that more than 2.4million adults are either unable to or struggle to read.

A spokesperson said:

“The impact on their life is tremendous – low self-esteem, problems with employment and struggling with everyday activities such as shopping, paying bills and travelling. “People who struggle to read should not feel embarrassed about coming forward and asking for help. “There are lots of different reasons why people don’t learn to read in childhood. For some it may have been a lack of support from their own family or school, for others it may have been undiagnosed dyslexia. “We are friendly, welcoming and here to help, whatever your age. Learning to read with Read Easy is free, confidential and one-to-one.”

For more details on the support available email Patsy on bntlnetworker@readeasy.org.uk.

The group are also recruiting for volunteer roles. For more information on opportunities visit the Read Easy website.