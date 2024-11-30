A NEW greenway project using a former railway line will see Lichfield District Council take on responsibility for a number of bridges along the route, a report has revealed.

The former South Staffordshire Line linking Lichfield to Chasewater via Hammerwich will be repurposed as a cycle and walking route as part of the proposals.

The council has partnered with the Back the Track group to develop proposals for the 6.5km route as part of proposals to create a “green corridor”.

A lease has been put forward by landowner Network Rail which could see the local authority take on responsibility for all aspects of the former railway line.

A report from Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change, said that if the deal was agreed it would need additional budget put in place for maintenance and regular inspections of the route.

“Under the terms of the lease the council will become responsible for all Network Rail-owned structures along the agreed route, including bridges, embankments, structures, cuttings, buildings and culverts etc. “Network Rail have provided asset reports for all structures. There are six bridge structures along the route that interact with roads. Four of the six have traffic passing through the bridge and the Greenway route passes under the remaining two. “The council has also commissioned its own independent structural engineer to assess all the structures and we now in receipt of these reports. “While the initial risk mitigations can be funded using UKSPF and GBSLEP funding there is a recognition that, as a minimum, some ongoing revenue budget is likely to be required for maintenance works and inspection regimes and potentially a capital budget to implement longer term risk mitigations. “Depending on the conclusions of the insurers, we may decide to self-insure some aspects of the project and this may results in reserves being set aside specifically for this project.”

Some clearing work has already taken place on the route before the lease is formally agreed.

Cllr Silvester-Hall’s report said that some details were still being ironed out before the formal agreement to take on the line could be completed.

“Network Rail has issued a ‘take it or leave it’ 50 year lease agreement, with no break clause for Lichfield District Council. “Our lawyers have attempted to negotiate, and we have liaised with various colleagues at Network Rail, including at a senior level, to explore whether there is any flexibility on this, and received the same response. “We have asked if it is possible to have a shorter lease, and we are awaiting a response.”

The report will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 3rd December.