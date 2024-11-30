IF you’re looking for a panto that ticks all the boxes for your annual Christmas pilgrimage, then Lichfield’s Garrick’s Jack and the Beanstalk does exactly that.

Set in the village of Chucklemore, this two-hour pantomime is awash with all the elements you’d expect in a festive British panto – and a few you wouldn’t.

There were musical treats spanning the decades, cheesy jokes galore, lots of audience participation, a water pistol scene (warning – you might get a little wet!), a talking and breakdancing cow, and a gender role reversal for Jack.

Add to that zombies, a larger-than-life giant and ghost, an inflatable beanstalk, audience cam, a real dog named Cherry, ghost gag bench scene, and, of course, no Lichfield panto would be complete without the rolling out of the Garrick wheelbarrow to treat us to no less than 26 consecutive dog jokes.

For me the most hilarious scenes were Dame Trott as Elton John and the “most frightening Barbie you’ve ever seen” (you’ll just have to watch to find out why).

As usual, Lichfield favourite Ben Thornton was a hit as Billy, and, Sam Rabone, back for his ninth year was, as always, a superb Panto Dame as he sported a raft of humorous costumes, including a can of Heinz Beans.

To round off my review I’d like to channel Dame Trott in answering the question of was it alright Bab? Ar, it was Bostin!

Visit the Garrick website here for details on ticket availability.