INSPECTORS have praised a local school for children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

Shenstone Lodge School’s work to help pupils overcome challenges in education, the latest Ofsted report said.

Inspectors said teachers had a “ceaseless ambition” to get the best for students by ensuring their journey into and through the school was a positive one.

The report said:

“Relationships are a real strength and underpin much of what is successful.

“There is tangible respect and tolerance shown by pupils and staff alike. A kind word goes a long way here and ensures pupils feel safe and valued.

“Before joining this school, pupils have found education challenging because of their social, emotional and mental health needs. Many have also been excluded from other settings. This difficult start to education is well understood by staff, who work hard to overcome the barriers pupils have to their learning and wellbeing.

“The way in which the school helps pupils to behave leads to lessons being calm. Disruption is rare in class because staff are skilled in the way they manage pupils’ behaviour and emotional wellbeing. This helps make pupils ready to learn, and they are keen to do so.

“Many pupils enter the school with significant gaps in their knowledge. However, they work hard and achieve well because of the high expectations that the school sets.”