A LICHFIELD comedy night will host a second dose of laughter in December.

The Alter Comedy Club will be back at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th December.

Aaron Twitchen will be MC for the evening, which will be headlined by Mark Simmons.

As well as appearances on the likes of Mock the Week, the funnyman has also enjoyed sell-out dates on his debut tour, Quip off the Mark.

He will be joined on the bill by Toronto-born Michelle Shaughnessy and rising star Dom Hatton-Woods.

Richard Poynton, producer of The Alter Comedy Club, said:

“As the chill of winter sets in, there’s no better way to warm up than with a trip to The Alter Comedy Club. “This December, treat yourself to a side-splitting comedy fix with top notch performers fresh off the stages of Live at the Apollo. “These shows are the perfect festive escape to brighten the long winter nights.”

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.