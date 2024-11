LICHFIELD will return to action this weekend as they welcome Paviors to Cooke Fields.

The Myrtle Greens currently sit top of the table, four points clear of nearest challengers Dronfield.

They have yet to lose this season and will be hopeful of extending that run against a Paviors side who sit just four places off the foot of the table.

Lichfield’s last outing saw them win 38-33 at Matlock.

Kick-off this afternoon (30th November) is at 2.15pm.