A consultation has been launched on plans to build new homes in Streethay.

Bloor Homes is proposing up to 500 new properties on the plot to the north of the current Roman Heights estate.

The developer said the scheme would also include open spaces on what is currently a field bordering the A38 and HS2 works.

Emma Foster, senior planning manager at Bloor Homes, said:

“We have written to residents with information about our consultation and look forward to hearing the views of local people on our proposals for high-quality homes and open spaces for the whole community to use and enjoy. “We are conscious that the community in Streethay has experienced significant recent disruption due to ongoing infrastructure works and we will seek to address this in our planning submission, access proposals and any subsequent construction management plan if we receive outline planning permission. “Our proposals for Streethay will see around half of the overall site area retained as open space and habitat areas, with the aim of meeting and potentially exceeding both local and national biodiversity net gain requirements.”

Bloor Homes say the scheme will see more than a quarter of the 500 homes earmarked as affordable properties, while around £1.7million could be added to the Community Infrastructure Levy pot for local projects.

The development, which will be accessed via Thompson Way and other existing roads on the Roman Heights estate, will also feature allotments, community orchards and play areas.

Details on the scheme are available at www.bloorhomesstreethay.com where residents can also give their views until 27th December.