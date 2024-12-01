A FORMER soldier will lift the lid on life, faith and losing his wife to cancer in a new book.

Kevin Borg, from Elford, served across the Gulf during his military career.

But the 57-year-old said the biggest battle of his life came when his wife Emma died aged 50 in 2018, leaving him to care for their three children.

Kevin, who has since remarried, said his Christian faith had been a key to seeing him through some of his darkest days.

“Life throws curveballs and I had to dig deep and trust in what I believed. “It’s been an incredible journey, and I couldn’t have faced it all without the comfort and guidance of God and my friends and family. “I don’t know where I’d be without my faith.”

Kevin has now decided to put his life into print with the release of his book, Behind the Man.

It details his life as a soldier and then as a police inspector and life coach.

He said he originally decided to write his memoirs as a legacy to his children, but now hopes his story will inspire others.

“I never set out to be an author, but I realised my story might be worth sharing. “It was meant for my family, but now I hope it can inspire anyone struggling with life’s challenges.”

Behind The Man is available via Amazon.