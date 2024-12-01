LICHFIELD City fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Shifnal Town.

The in-form hosts netted three times in the second half to condemn Ivor Green’s table-topping side to defeat.

City began brightly with Dan Lomas seeing a shot blocked early on.

But Shifnal began to find their feet and forced James Beeson into a good save – and he repeated the trick to come out on top in a one-on-one battle on the edge of his box.

Joe Haines went close for Lichfield with an overhead kick that flew over the crossbar, before Jack Edwards saw his shot tipped round the post by home keeper Andy Wycherley.

The second half saw Shifnal find the crucial opener as captain Kyle Bennett found the top corner from distance.

Liam Kirton went close to levelling when he beat the keeper to the ball, but his effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Beeson was being kept busy at the other end though, producing a string of outstanding saves to prevent Shifnal stretching their lead.

City thought they’d levelled when sub Kieran Francis fired goalwards from the edge of the box, but the woodwork again came to the rescue of the home side.

Any Lichfield hopes were dashed five minutes from time though as a push in the area saw a penalty awarded to the hosts and Isaac Phillips made no mistake from 12 yards.

The Shifnal man added a second to his tally to make it 3-0 on the break in injury time.