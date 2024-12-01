CRACKING offers will be available when a Lichfield cutlery business launches its Christmas sale.

Running from 7th to 21st December, the event will feature offers on a range of items with up to 75% off.

Items on sale include the Pure six-piece set with £325 off and the Grecian 42-piece box reduced from £279 to £79.

There will also be offers on sets for children, including the Jungle and Woodland five-piece sets down from £22.50 to £5.50, while silver-plated picture frames will also be available for £4.75.

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price, said:

“We all know Christmas can be a difficult time of year for many. Hopefully, our sale this year will offer some festive cheer for everyone – and we can still eat, drink and be merry this Christmas.”

For more information call 01543 267324 or email factory.shop@arthurprice.com.