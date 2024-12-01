A LICHFIELD museum is set to host a new production celebrating the life of artist Joshua Reynolds.

The Portrait will be staged at Erasmus Darwin House on 13th December.

Local writer and actor David Titley said the show would help raise money for the museum.

He added:

“Frances Reynolds, her brother Joshua and their close friend Samuel Johnson are pondering the portrait that Joshua is making of Johnson. In so doing they make a portrait of Johnson in words.

“Meanwhile, in 2024 two local ladies – Maureen George and Niamh Mahon – are having a giggly outing to the National Portrait Gallery.

“Join us as we take a cheerful look at what we like to see in a picture of ourselves and what we expect in pictures of others.”