A NEW campaign is aiming to crack down on drink and drug drivers on Staffordshire’s roads.

Operation Limit has been launched today (1st December) across the county.

It will be spearheaded by officers from Staffordshire Police’s new dedicated road crime team.

Chief Inspector Scott McGrath, head of the team, said:

“Last year, 45 people tragically lost their lives in collisions across the county – and one person’s life is far too many. “Most of these collisions are either caused by drink or drug driving, using a phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding. They’re avoidable and we’re working proactively to make sure we can do everything possible to stop them. “We’re going to be carrying out high profile enforcement activity using a range of tactics and resources over the next month to stop those responsible. “Serious injury or deaths caused by collisions are horrific events that can devastate families forever. Drink and drug drivers could be the reason families have one less person at the table on Christmas Day.”