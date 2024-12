A SUPERMARKET has confirmed details of Christmas and New Year opening times for stores in Lichfield and Burntwood.

From 16th December to 20th December, Aldi will open from 8am and 10pm, before reverting to 7am to 10pm on 21st and 23rd December.

Stores will welcome customers from 9.30am to 4pm on 22nd December, before opening until 6pm on Christmas Eve.

They will then close for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

New Year’s Eve opening will be until 6pm before closing on New Year’s Day.