A LOCAL group are hosting Christmas concerts to get people into the festive spirit.

Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre’s fundraising performance will be staged at the Guildhall on 8th and 9th December.

It will feature songs from the musicals as well as well-known Christmas classics.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s going to be a great evening full of music and festive cheer – perfect for getting into the Christmas spirit. “It’s also a fundraiser for Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre, which is a not-for-profit group run entirely by volunteers. “We’ve been giving young people in the Lichfield area the chance to shine on stage for almost 40 years – and next year we’ll be celebrating our 40th anniversary with an ambitious line-up of four shows.”

Tickets for the Christmas concert performances are available online.